American Kidney Fund Partners with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to Drive Awareness and Early Detection of Kidney Disease Among U.S. Veterans

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Health Administration to increase awareness of kidney disease among U.S. veterans and to support veterans who have been diagnosed with kidney disease.

As a group, veterans have higher rates of chronic kidney disease (CKD) than the general U.S. population. While kidney disease affects 1 in 7 Americans, it affects about 1 in 6 veterans, including more than 40,000 VA-enrolled veterans with kidney failure (end-stage renal disease or ESRD) who rely on dialysis or a kidney transplant to survive.

Together, AKF and VA will identify new opportunities for collaboration to improve kidney disease resources, programs and support for veterans. The organizations will also collaborate to provide patient education materials and resources to veterans diagnosed with kidney disease, families and caregivers at AKF-sponsored free events, and to make AKF's award-winning kidney health educational materials and programs available to VA-enrolled veterans and VA clinicians.

"The American Kidney Fund shares the VA goal of supporting veterans with kidney disease by helping them live healthier lives through early identification and referral for appropriate treatment," said LaVarne Burton, AKF president and CEO. "Working together, we can leverage each other's strengths to address the unique challenges veterans face in managing their kidney health."

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Melissa Zuckerman

AKF@jpa.com

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

Work: + 202-591-4021

Mobile: + 561-714-7091

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615182/American-Kidney-Fund-Partners-with-US-Department-of-Veterans-Affairs-to-Drive-Awareness-and-Early-Detection-of-Kidney-Disease-Among-US-Veterans