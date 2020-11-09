LDPE & LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market Gains Traction in Transparent Food and Beverage Packaging Applications for Urban Consumers, says Future Market Insights

LDPE & LLDPE sealant web film manufacturers are seeking sustainable solutions to production processes, to minimize impact of competition from bio-based alternatives.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / The LDPE & LLDPE sealant web films market is estimated to cross a US$ 67 Bn valuation by the end of the assessment period between 2018 and 2028. The coronavirus outbreak has impacted short-term demand for LDPE and LLDPE sealant web films moderately in multiple industrial settings. This can be attributed to strict lockdown restrictions set up by governments on a global scale. However, use of these sealant films in the healthcare industry during the crisis will help to partially mitigate losses.

"Rising demand for flexible packaging formats, improvement in product safety standards, demand for solutions to raise shelf life, higher demand of takeaway food containers and pouches are key factors that are estimated to accelerate the LDPE & LLDPE sealant web films industry for the foreseeable future," says the FMI study.

LDPE & LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market - Important Takeaways

Processed food and pharmaceutical packaging are fast growing applications for LDPE and LLDPE sealant films.

LLDPE films remain in higher demand over LDPE variants owing to better characteristics in terms of flexibility in packaging applications.

North America will remain the dominant market through the forecast period, owing to changes in consumer preferences and low production costs.

LDPE & LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market - Driving Factors

Innovations in terms of LDPE sealant web films combined with flexible polymer layers are likely to bolster adoption.

Wide spread applications in construction, agriculture, covers, and surface protection drives demand for LDPE sealant film options.

LDPE & LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market - Leading Constraints

Environmental concerns over the disposal of LDPE and LLDPE films, and competition from bio-based alternatives is a major challenge for the market.

Low resistance to temperature and poor oxygen barrier properties limit scope of applications.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The global LLDPE and LDPE sealant web films market has been impacted moderately during the coronavirus crisis. Lockdown restrictions and social distancing guidelines has impacted production operations, and disrupted raw material supply chains. The demand for film packaging in food processing and pharma industries has on the other hand, gone up creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in increasing production volumes to minimize potential shortages in these sectors. However, increased costs of logistics, coupled with uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic remains a concern.

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading players participating in the LDPE & LLDPE sealant web films market are Berry Global, DIC Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Avery Dennison, Jindal Poly Films, Polifilm GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals America Inc., Winpak Ltd., and Dow-DuPont Inc.

Players in the LDPE & LLDPE sealant web films market are interested in expanding the capacity for production in addition to expanding product portfolios to consolidate position in a largely competitive industry.

For instance, Toray Plastics Inc. a leader in flexible packaging has unveiled its TreaTear Series of linear-tear sealant web films. Similarly, Cosmo Films has unveiled a new conduction, sterilizable sealing web film for PP and PE containers. Further, Rollprint Packaging Products Inc.has unveiled a new LDPE film as a replacement for multi-material, coextruded lids.

More on the Report

FMI provides in-depth insights on the LDPE & LLDPE sealant web film market. The market is segmented in terms of material type (LDPE and LLDPE), thickness (up to 45 micron, 45 to 60 micron, and above 60 micron), product type (flat pouch, standup pouch, bags & others) and end use industries (food, beverage personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home care products, electrical & electronics, textile, and others), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Value Chain Analysis & Profitability Margin

3.3. Forecast Factors

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Trends

3.4.4. Opportunities

3.5. Comparative Analysis Between Bio-based Sealant Films and Incumbent Sealant Web Films

4. Global LDPE and LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market Analysis By Material Type

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Material Type

4.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Material Type

4.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Material Type

4.2.1. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.2.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

4.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2028 By Material Type

4.3.1. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.3.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

5. Global LDPE and LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market Analysis By Thickness

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Thickness

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Thickness

5.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Thickness

5.2.1. Up to 45 Microns

5.2.2. 45 to 60 Microns

5.2.3. Above 60 Micron

5.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2028 By Thickness

5.3.1. Up to 45 Microns

5.3.2. 45 to 60 Microns

5.3.3. Above 60 Micron

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Thickness

6. Global LDPE and LLDPE Sealant Web Films Market Analysis By Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Product Type

6.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Product Type

6.2.1. Flat Pouches

6.2.2. Standup Pouches

6.2.3. Bags & Others

6.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2028 By Product Type

6.3.1. Flat Pouches

6.3.2. Standup Pouches

6.3.3. Bags & Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

