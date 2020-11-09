Wolfram Blockchain Labs (WBL) and the Max Planck Digital Library (MPDL) announce the integration between WBL's distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform and the bloxberg infrastructure. Through this collaboration initiated by Max Planck Digital Library, the bloxberg blockchain is now fully integrated into the Wolfram Language (WL) and programmatically available for analytics, application development and computational exploration. WBL has developed a suite of functions in Wolfram Language that provide straightforward reading and writing capabilities for different blockchains. These functions also provide a powerful environment for users to create custom analytical tools. In order for these services to work seamlessly, WBL hosts nodes from Bitcoin, Ethereum, ARK and bloxberg in their high-performance cluster. This allows direct connections to blockchain nodes and a smooth integration with the Wolfram Language, for use either on the desktop (Mathematica) or cloud (Wolfram Cloud).

With this integration, approximately 15,000 Max Planck researchers can leverage bloxberg to confirm the certification of research data within the Wolfram Language computational notebook interface, by accessing the new functionality, which is available in e.g. Mathematica. It offers the possibility to leave an immutable fingerprint of scientists' data on the bloxberg blockchain and to analyze the data on the blockchain. The digital fingerprint is publicly available and verifiable and proves the existence of the data at a given time.

Citing Wolfram's proven history of innovative solutions built into the Wolfram Language, division manager Sandra Vengadasalam of MPDL's Digital Labs noted that, "by enabling certification and verification directly from within Mathematica, provenance and the existence of research data can be guaranteed via the bloxberg blockchain. The functionality is fully and seamlessly integrated in the research workflow, adding to the researchers' ability to protect their intellectual property, ensure data integrity and data consistency, by using the enhanced functions provided in the Wolfram Language."

The technology was initially introduced during the 2020 bloxberg Virtual Summit. Johan Veerman, CTO of WBL, added, "We are committed to keep on building tools to help the scientific community, therefore we were thrilled to integrate bloxberg with our technology ecosystem."

The Max Planck Digital Library and Wolfram Blockchain Labs anticipate broad usage of these Wolfram Language tools across members of the bloxberg consortium and the general scientific community.

The bloxberg blockchain is a sustainable global blockchain for science, run by a consortium of 50 leading research institutions that aims to provide the benefits of blockchain technology and blockchain enabled services to researchers worldwide. bloxberg was initiated by the Max Planck Society.

ABOUT WOLFRAM BLOCKCHAIN LABS

Wolfram Blockchain Labs provides distributed ledger technology ecosystems with the tools necessary to assist in the development of a wide variety of smart, contract-based applications. Wolfram Blockchain Labs is the DLT-focused subsidiary of Wolfram Research, Inc., creator of Mathematica, Wolfram|Alpha and the Wolfram Language. Wolfram is the leader in developing technology and tools that inject sophisticated computational intelligence into everything.

ABOUT MAX PLANCK SOCIETY

The Max Planck Society conducts basic research in the natural sciences, life science, and humanities. The 86 Max Planck Institutes and 17 Max Planck Centers internationally focus on research fields that are innovative and address forward-looking scientific questions. The Max Planck Digital Library (MPDL) is a central unit of the Max Planck Society that supports scientists with a broad portfolio of services in the fields of information provision, publication support and research data management. With its Digital Labs department, MPDL ensures a constant pipeline of new technologies to provide innovative and sustainable services and tools for all Max Planck researchers.

