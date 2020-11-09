Sunrun has reported a strong third quarter, as order volumes have increased significantly.From pv magazine USA SunRun's third quarter volumes shot up 40% from its second quarter level and 2% year-over-year, and the company expects to see continued growth and margin expansion into next year. "We expect total volumes [after accounting for the Vivint solar acquisition] to increase over 10% sequentially to approximately 172 megawatts," said CFO Tom vonReichbauer. Through its acquisition of its rival, Vivint Solar, SunRun's customer base grew 20%, increasing from 326,000 last year to more than 500,000 ...

