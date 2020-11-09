Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Independent Opinions Given by the Independent Directors on the Relevant Issues at the 14th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 9 November 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home") convened the 14th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors on 9 November 2020. In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and corporation systems requirements under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Securities Law of the People's Republic of China, the Rules Governing the Listing of Stock on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Guiding Opinions on Establishing Independent Director System in Listed Companies and the Articles of Association of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., as independent directors of the Company, we give the following independent opinions on the relevant proposals:

I. Independent opinions on the Proposal on the Company's H shares to be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of Introduction

We believe that the content of the proposal complies with relevant laws and regulations, and the decision-making procedure complies with relevant requirements. We agree to the proposal.

II. Independent opinions on the Proposal on Signing the Framework Agreement for Related Party Transactions

We believe that the pricing of each related party transaction involved in the proposal is fair, content of the proposal complies with relevant laws and regulations, and the decision-making procedure complies with relevant requirements. We agree to the proposal.

III. Independent opinions on the Proposal on the General Mandate for the Repurchase of H Shares upon the Completion of the Listing by way of Introduction

We believe that content of the proposal complies with relevant laws and regulations, and the decision-making procedure complies with relevant requirements. We agree to the proposal and submit it to the general meeting and class shareholders' meeting to be held for review and consideration after the Company's H shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

IV. Conclusive Opinions

As independent directors of the Company, we believe that the content of the above proposals reviewed and approved at the 14th Meeting of the Company's Tenth Session of Board of Directors comply with the relevant laws, regulations and regulatory documents, conform to the actual situation of the transaction, and is conducive to promote and implement the related matters in the transaction, which are in the long-term interests of all shareholders of Haier Smart Home and there is no situation that harms the interests of small and medium shareholders.

