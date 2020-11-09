The 37 MW PV project is part of Malawi's action plan to free the country from its dependence on hydropower, which currently accounts for over 90% of its energy supply.From pv magazine France The African Trade Insurance Agency (ACA) has issued a $67 million guarantee for the Nkhotakota solar power plant located in the homonymous district of the Republic of Malawi. The 37 MW solar park is being developed by Kenya-based responsAbility Renewable Energy Holding (RAREH) and UAE-based renewable energy developer Phanes Group, which secured a 20-year power purchase agreement for the project in 2019. It ...

