MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

General Meeting held in closed session at 5pm CET on December 15, 2020

Shareholders are asked to give their assent to the appointment of Elisabeth Kogan to the Supervisory Board of MedinCell

Elisabeth Kogan is currently CEO of Clexio Biosciences, she co-founded in 2018

She has held senior executive leadership roles at Teva Phamarceuticals between 2002 and 2018:

Senior Vice-President of InnoTech, a Specialty R&D unit, in charge of developing new therapeutic entities and innovative technologies

SVP Global Generic R&D, responsible for developing the company's global generic pipeline

VP Global Sales Marketing, API Division

An introduction video conference will be held on December 1st, 2020 at 6:30pm

"We are pleased to propose to our shareholders the appointment of Elisabeth Kogan to the Supervisory Board. She is familiar both with our BEPO technology and the company. We had the opportunity to appreciate her skills and value when she was in charge of the development teams at Teva who work with us," says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell.

He adds: Her experience, combining strategic responsibilities within a large pharmaceutical structure and entrepreneurship in biotech, will bring an additional dimension to our Supervisory Board, very useful at this stage of MedinCell's evolution. We are honored by his interest and his confidence."

About Elisabeth Kogan

Co-founder and CEO of Clexio Biosciences, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for neurological and psychiatric conditions, Elisabeth Kogan has over 20 years' experience in the Pharmaceutical industry where she has held senior executive leadership roles with management responsibilities in R&D and sales marketing. She has extensive experience of delivering innovation and new technology introduction from concept to implementation.

In March 2018, Elisabeth led the establishment of Clexio Biosciences, together with 2 co-founders and Dexcel Pharma. Clexio is focused on the development of safe and effective treatments to address patients' unmet needs in Major Depressive Disorder, Parkinson's disease, Pain and other neurological conditions. Since the inception of Clexio, Elisabeth has assembled a strong multidisciplinary team who has progressed the company's pipeline into advanced stages of clinical development.

Prior to Clexio, Elisabeth was Senior Vice President of InnoTech, a Specialty R&D unit at Teva Pharmaceuticals in charge of developing new therapeutic entities and innovative technologies. Before InnoTech, Elisabeth was SVP Global Generic R&D at Teva Pharmaceuticals, responsible for developing the company's global generic pipeline. During this period, she led the R&D network transformation towards complex technologies and high value products. She also brings experience of successfully leading a commercial organization from her days as VP Global Sales Marketing for Teva API Division.

Elisabeth holds a Master of Science from Ecole Centrale Paris. She has a passion for finding solutions to health problems and reducing patients suffering.

Current composition of the Supervisory Board

Dr Anh Nguyen, President of the Supervisory Board, Co-founder of Syntro (NASDAQ 1987) and Invitrogen (NASDAQ 1999)

Dr Sabri Markabi, Vice-President, former Senior VP Head R&D at Alcon

Philippe Guy, President of the audit committee, former Senior VP, Head of Health care Practice, The Boston Consulting Group

Virginie Lleu, President of the remuneration committee, Founder of L3S, Korn Ferry

Karine Lignel, Representative of CM-CIC Innovation

Participation terms in the MedinCell Ordinary General Meeting

In compliance with recent French legislation and per the recommendations of the French financial markets authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), the General Meeting will take place in a closed session, at 5pm CET on December 15, 2020, without any shareholders being present in person.

Please note that the AMF strongly encourages shareholders to vote, as such right is a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder, by means of distance voting, with all votes to be cast ahead of the General Meeting.

Procedures for voting by correspondence or by proxy

For your vote to count:

For holders of registered shares: registered shareholders must return their completed and signed postal voting form or proxy form, using the T envelope provided with the notice of meeting, to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

registered shareholders must return their completed and signed postal voting form or proxy form, using the T envelope provided with the notice of meeting, to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux. For holders of bearer shares: holders of bearer shares must return their single postal voting form or proxy form, completed and signed, to the authorized financial intermediary who manages their securities account. The financial intermediary will prove that they are shareholders and will return the form to CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux.

These documents must be received by December 12, 2020

In the event that a proxy is given to a natural or legal person, the proxy holder shall send its voting instruction by e-mail to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com.

The deadline for receipt is December 11, 2020

Procedures for participating in Internet voting

The Company also offers its shareholders the possibility to vote and appoint or revoke a proxy on the Internet prior to the General Meeting, with the Votaccess service.

The Votaccess service will be open from Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:00 am to Monday, December 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Paris time.

Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e. Monday, December 14, 2020) at 3:00 pm, Paris time.

Written questions

For written questions, because it will not be possible for shareholders to ask questions during the General Meeting, MedinCell recommends that they should send in written questions to the registered office by registered letter with return receipt requested to the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by email to legal@medincell.com no later than by the fourth business day prior to the General Meeting (i.e. by December 9, 2020). Given the exceptional circumstances, the Company is asking shareholders to email in their questions, wherever possible, attaching a certificate proving that they own shares in MedinCell.

Availability of the documents for the General Meeting

The notice of meeting including the agenda and the resolutions, together with the principal details for attending and voting at the Combined General Meeting was published in the French Bulletin of Legal Announcements no. 135 on November 9, 2020.

Shareholders have access to the preparatory and information documents for the General Meeting as provided for by law and the regulations. They may also be viewed on the Company website: invest.medincell.com/general_meeting.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

