Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 9
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 06 November 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 798.98p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 814.27p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 798.98p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 814.27p per ordinary share
09 November 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de