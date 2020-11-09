Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
30%-Quote deutet auf explodierende Umsätze von Taat Lifestyle hin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913048 ISIN: FR0005175080 Ticker-Symbol: TGNA 
Frankfurt
09.11.20
17:48 Uhr
1,508 Euro
+0,024
+1,62 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4941,54618:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB0,1440,00 %
TRANSGENE SA1,508+1,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.