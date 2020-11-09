Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020
30%-Quote deutet auf explodierende Umsätze von Taat Lifestyle hin!
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
09.11.20
09:06 Uhr
2,610 Euro
+0,100
+3,98 %
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 9

9 November 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £2.43 on 9 November 2020.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Anthony Bickerstaff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director, PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Wincanton plc
b)LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.434,000
d)Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction 9 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionXLON


For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 1249 710000
Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

© 2020 PR Newswire
