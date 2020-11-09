WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 November 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares in Wincanton

Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £2.43 on 9 November 2020.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anthony Bickerstaff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.43 4,000 d) Aggregated information N/A Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON



For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: +44 1249 710000

Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com



Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.