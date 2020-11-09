WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 9
9 November 2020
WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Purchase of Shares in Wincanton
Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, announces that Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of £2.43 on 9 November 2020.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Anthony Bickerstaff
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director, PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Wincanton plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 10p each
ISIN: GB0030329360
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A Single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Notes to Editors
About Wincanton
Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.
As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.
We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.