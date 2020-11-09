Anzeige
Montag, 09.11.2020
30%-Quote deutet auf explodierende Umsätze von Taat Lifestyle hin!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
09.11.20
17:20 Uhr
22,900 Euro
+0,600
+2,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2020 | 18:05
109 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses - Interim statement by the supervisory board for the third quarter of 2020

  • Real estate portfolio: € 974 million: growth of 9% or € 81 million
  • Yield: value increase due to sharpening of the yields in logistics real estate in the Netherlands of 28 bp
  • EPRA earnings per share: € 1,18 (€ 1,46 third quarter 2019, resp. € 1,26 excl. Medtronic)
  • EPRA NAV: € 21,89 per share (€ 21,79 as at 31 December 2019)
  • Occupancy rate: 92% (93% as at 31 December 2019)
  • Limited debt ratio: 43% (39% as at 31 December 2019)
  • Average interest rate of the financing: 2,0% (2,2% third quarter 2019)
  • Intended gross dividend per share for 2020: € 1,53 at the same level as for 2019
  • Expected EPRA earnings per share 2020 based on current forecasts: between € 1,57 and € 1,62
  • 21% of the buildings are certified as at least BREEAM "Very Good"
  • Solid basis due to activities in two real estate segments, sectoral spread of the tenants, sufficient financing capacity and a strong balance sheet

Attachment

  • Interim statement third quarter 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eeb79935-4980-4f52-b8c3-7db765516c51)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
