Montag, 09.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
30%-Quote deutet auf explodierende Umsätze von Taat Lifestyle hin!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
09.11.20
17:20 Uhr
22,900 Euro
+0,600
+2,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2020 | 18:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest appoints a new chief investment officer

Joël Gorsele enriches the management board with a solid international real estate experience.

The supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv, public regulated real estate company active in the office segment and logistics real estate, has appointed Joël Gorsele as new chief investment officer, under the suspensive condition of approval by the FSMA.

Attachment

  • Appointment chief investment officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b137bd10-d712-44ba-92ca-c412e22e04bb)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
