ROCHE BOBOIS: PROPOSED DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE - INVITATION TO ATTEND AN ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING



Paris, 9 November 2020





Roche Bobois SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), a global benchmark on the high-end furniture market and the name behind the French Art de Vivre, today announces that an Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 21 December 2020 to vote on a proposed dividend payout of €0.10 per share.

This year, Roche Bobois has once again demonstrated the resilience of its model in a crisis context. As such, the Group bounced back to growth in the third quarter, broadly making up for retail sales (order intakes) and limiting the decline in owned store sales to 3.3% (€178.2 million) since the beginning of the year.

Furthermore, recent developments in the health situation and the reclosure of shops in France and some other countries, especially in Europe, are not expected to have a material impact on the Group's full-year revenues insofar as orders received during the third quarter will be manufactured and delivered.

The Group also has a solid financial position with a high level of available cash.

In view of the foregoing, the Executive Board has decided to propose a dividend payout of €0.10 per share and to convene an Ordinary General Meeting to vote on this proposal on 21 December 2020. Shareholders are reminded that no dividend was paid as part of the appropriation of 2019 earnings.

Full information on the organisation of the meeting, the agenda and the procedure for participation may be found in the notice of meeting and invitation to be published in the "Bulletin des annonces légales" (BALO).

Shareholders are reminded that, under the present circumstances, the procedure for participation may be revised in light of health restrictions and mandatory emergency measures imposed by the government. Accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the General Meeting section of the Company website.







About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 330 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2020) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2019 revenues of €490 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €398 million and Cuir Center €92 million.

Roche Bobois SA 2019 consolidated revenues came to €274.7 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com





