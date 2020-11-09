The global metalworking machinery accessories market size is poised to grow by USD 6.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005604/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for fabricated metals from the construction and machinery industries will drive the growth of the global metalworking machinery accessories market during the forecast period. Countries such as Mexico, China, and Canada are constantly increasing their demand for fabricated metal products manufactured in the US. The manufacturing of these fabricated metals requires power tools. These power tools are used to manufacture fabricated metals such as ammunition, small arms, cutlery and utensils, stamped metal products, fasteners, springs, building products, tanks, cranes, and hardware. The rising use of power tools will wear out of the accessories, which will drive the demand for power tool accessories or metalworking machinery accessories which will drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major metalworking machinery accessories market growth came from the work holding segment. One of the main reasons for this is the increased application of this to fix various workpieces.

APAC was the largest metalworking machinery accessories market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in FDI in large-scale manufacturing facilities, including the railways and defense.

The global metalworking machinery accessories market is fragmented. Chevron Corp., Dover Corp., Enerpac Tool Group Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Jergens Inc., Makita USA Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Lubrizol Corp., and Total SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this metalworking machinery accessories market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global metalworking machinery accessories market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Emergence of adhesive fixturing will be a Key Market Trend

One of the key challenges faced by the manufacturers is securing and holding a part in place against machining forces. To overcome such challenges, manufacturers have developed a new work holding solution based on adhesives. This involves the bonding of a part on a machining fixture which can be easily removed by using radiant energy. This solution simplifies the fixturing for delicate and complex-shaped metallic or machined ceramic parts, which in turn, will boost the demand for work holding solutions during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Metalworking Machinery Accessories Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking machinery accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metalworking machinery accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metalworking machinery accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metalworking machinery accessories market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Workholding Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metalworking fluids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power tools accessories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chevron Corp.

Dover Corp.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Jergens Inc.

Makita USA Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Lubrizol Corp.

Total SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005604/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/