Ontario Wooden Discusses the Challenges Educators Face During COVID-19 in New Industry Elites Podcast Episode

Ontario Wooden, who serves as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alcorn State University, recently discussed the challenges educators face during the COVID-19 pandemic in an Industry Elites podcast interview.

LORMAN, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Ontario Wooden took part in an exclusive online interview, which was published in October, can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Industry Elites is a platform created to help people share their ideas and connect with those from different professions, and open a space for in-depth discussions and authentic conversations with industry leaders.

During the interview with Industry Elites' co-hosts Natalie and Vicki, Wooden discussed the current state of education, his experiences working from home during COVID-19, how students are adjusting to the "new normal," and how he feels the education system is responding to various challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"COVID has allowed for us to revisit a number of inequities in our society as we think about students not being physically at school, as we think about virtual learning, as we think about something as seemingly simple as eating," said Wooden. "We know that there is a segment of our society who are and have been disenfranchised. There are students around the country who don't have the broadband or internet access to be able to do the virtual learning experiences that schools are now hosting…The challenges run the gamut, but I am hopeful that school leaders, school districts, and university leaders are working on the situation, one piece at a time - because of course you can't fix everything at once - but I'm hoping over time that even after the COVID pandemic has passed, there will be lessons from this experience that we will carry forward in educating children."

In addition, Ontario reflected on the transition during the pandemic from his previous role as the Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Success and Academic Outreach at North Carolina Central University, to his new role as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alcorn State University where he is responsible for the delivery of academic and support services campus-wide.

"I'm looking forward to this new venture for myself and for my family," said Wooden. "[I'm also looking forward to] definitely continuing to work through and grapple with some of the same challenges related to COVID and student success that I worked on at North Carolina Central, and over the course of my career."

About Ontario Wooden

