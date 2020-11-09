The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

9 November 2020

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the "Company") announces the allotment of 110,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority.

These shares were issued today at a price of 1428.00 pence per Ordinary share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of transaction of 1.2% The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 6 November 2020 was 1420.05 pence.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 4,955,634 Ordinary shares its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 40,309,769 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights. No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 40,309,769 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 008 4913