Bhavana Chamoli Funds the K Woods Foundation's School Supply Giveaway

In light of the ongoing pandemic, this school year brings a tremendous amount of stress for both parents and teachers who are currently struggling to obtain the necessary supplies for the 2020-2021 school year. As a result, Bhavana Chamoli of IIndian Foundation, funded an event by the K Woods Foundation to help support local school boards.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / On Sunday, September 20th, the K Woods Foundation hosted their annual school supply giveaway, which was funded by Bhavana Chamoli. Located between 185 and 225 Park Hill Avenue, there were backpack and supply giveaways, free haircuts, face painting, games, music, food and more.

Roughly 1 in 5 children who live below the federally defined poverty line will struggle to obtain school supplies. Likewise, according to a Federal Department of Education Survey, 94% of U.S. teachers are currently forced to spend their own money on classroom necessities due to lack of funding. Given this urgent need, the K Woods Foundation and Bhavana Chamoli pooled together their resources to launch this crucial community event.

The K Woods Foundation is dedicated to youth development and building community through teamwork and leadership. They aim to create opportunities for children and families to grow through a steady commitment to health, educational attainment and human welfare. Partnering with local schools and community organizations, the K Woods Foundation distributed over 750 winter coats and 500 toys to children in the Park Hill Community last year.

Bhavana Chamoli, a New York based Data Scientist in the Fintech industry, is deeply invested in giving back to the community. Having previously worked with the K Woods Foundation on a community event last month, Bhavana Chamoli is happy to fund the K Woods Foundation School Supply Giveaway event.

About Bhavana Chamoli

Bhavana Chamoli, a Carnegie Melon graduate and former Solution Architect for Oracle, Bhavana recently concluded her work with McKinsey Investment Office, New York, as a Full Stack Developer where she worked on the latest Data and AI solutions for Research and Trading. Bhavana is currently using her experience to harness the power of predictive analytics and emerging tech in Real Estate and Hospitality in New York.

As a philanthropist, she actively uses her resources to fight for civil rights through her Non Profit IIndian Organization, and is a strong member of her community. Bhavana also recently served as the Grand Marshall at the annual India Day Parade which celebrates India's business and economic successes in the United States.

