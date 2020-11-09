Hempstract, Inc.: Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Name Change and Ticker Symbol Change to Hempstract Inc., (OTC PINK:HPST)

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Hempstract Inc. (OTC PINK:HPST, the "Company"), Formerly Riverdale Oil & Gas Corporation, is pleased to announce that effective November 9, 2020, the Company's ticker symbol on the OTC Markets changed from "RVDO" to its new symbol "HPST"

"This name change represents a significant milestone for the company in support of our overall direction," said Richard Hawkins, the Company's Chief Executive Officer adding "It great to begin trading under our new name and symbol to align with our company's vision as we expand our business into more focused areas."

No action is required by current shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change to HPST.

About Hempstract, Inc.

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCPINK:HPST) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Hawkins

info@hempstractlabs.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Hempstract, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615603/Riverdale-Oil-Gas-Corporation-Announces-Name-Change-and-Ticker-Symbol-Change-to-Hempstract-Inc-OTC-PINKHPST