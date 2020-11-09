The field-programmable gate array market is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The high adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as cloning concerns in FPGA design will hamper the market growth.

Field-Programmable Gate Array Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased proliferation of IoT, automation in automobiles, and shift to PLDs from ASICs and ASSPs will significantly influence the field-programmable gate array market's growth in this region. 77%of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for the field-programmable gate array market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Efinix Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Menta

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corp.

Xilinx Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Telecommunication Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Data processing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

High-end FPGA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-end FPGA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Low-end FPGA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Achronix Semiconductor Corp.

Efinix Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies Inc.

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Menta

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corp.

Xilinx Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

