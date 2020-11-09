TrizCom Public Relations: Intuitive Health Selected As Finalist in SMU Cox Dallas 100

Dallas 100 Recognizes the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in Dallas Area

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / For the third year, on Oct. 26, SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship named Intuitive Health- the national leader in dual ER and Urgent Care models-to its coveted list of Dallas 100 companies. The Dallas 100 awards program identifies and honors the 100 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the Dallas Metroplex. Award winners are selected based on character, credit report, and increased sales growth during the past three years, verified by a non-biased third party. The annual awards ceremony that reveals the winner's rankings moved to the spring.







Intuitive Health is no stranger to the Dallas 100. For the Dallas 100 - 2018, Intuitive Health ranked #47 and #64 for the Dallas 100 - 2017.



"Our company has grown significantly and to have this growth recognized by The Dallas 100 is a tremendous honor," said Thom Herrmann, chief executive officer of Intuitive Health. "This past year, we grew our footprint from seven locations to 12 with the opening of three Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care locations in Indiana and started our expansion into Florida with Baptist Health. And, even with this growth, Intuitive Health's emergency room and urgent care facilities continue to rank in the top 1% of global retailers for customer service."



"The Intuitive Health dual ER and urgent care model started with the Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand in Texas. We are on a very strong trajectory to have forty plus locations open around the US with the most recognized health systems in the country by 2023," Herrmann said.



For more information on the Dallas 100, please visit https://www.smu.edu/cox/Centers-and-Institutes/Caruth-Institute-for-Entrepreneurship/Dallas-100. For more information on Intuitive Health, please visit IHERUC.com.

ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate, and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Current partners include Baptist Health in Florida, Riverview Health in Indiana, Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico, and their flagship center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care, with six locations in the Dallas - Fort Worth area. Intuitive Health's patient-centered, retail care model is built on a proven business system focused on concierge-level customer service and transparency. Each facility has on-site lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners, and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every patient is examined by a board-certified and ER-licensed physician, regardless of the level of care they need. As an objective criterion, the physician determines if the appropriate care is emergent or urgent care. Patients are billed accordingly, only paying for the care they require, which eliminates inappropriate emergency room utilization. This proven model establishes a cost-effective, time-efficient, and more personal way to deliver high-quality medical service at the appropriate cost, which garners long-term patient loyalty. The Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding its footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

Media Contact

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR on behalf of Intuitive Health

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Office: 972-247-1369

SOURCE: Intuitive Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615606/Intuitive-Health-Selected-As-Finalist-in-SMU-Cox-Dallas-100