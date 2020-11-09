bioMDplus CBD Puts People Over Profit Through Pandemic Era and Just In Time for the Holiday Season

bioMDplus is the leading provider of quality CBD products in America. The family-owned and operated business aims to change how the hemp industry approaches serving its customers with quality CBD products. Their proprietary terpene blends are formulated to maximize the efficacy of bioMDplus products. This holiday season, the brand is offering special discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Grown by nature and advanced by science, bioMD+, https://biomdplus.com/, is America's leading producer of CBD and hemp products. With Gallup reporting 1 in 7 adults in the United States use CBD, and the increased awareness of maintaining a healthy immune system through a global pandemic - bioMD+ hopes to educate and inform Americans of the importance of maintaining a healthy endocannabinoid system.

What is the endocannabinoid system?

"Our body is set up with different systems," explains bioMD+ co-founder David Levitt, "and most of us are aware of the main ones - immune, cardiovascular, lymphatic, digestive, nervous, and so on. The endocannabinoid system, however, is often overlooked. The key to a healthy body is by making sure each system is functioning properly on its own and in harmony."

In 2020, with the rise in awareness of the health benefits related to the cannabis plant, it's no surprise that the three letters have taken the mainstream by storm. Users of bioMD+ CBD products often seek relief for pain, stress, anxiety, and sleep-related issues. Although CBD is just one of the many cannabinoids that the body needs, the addition of CBD and hemp products to a person's wellness routine can significantly improve their quality of life. The days of big-pharma domination are close to being ancient news as consumers are seeking safe, alternative medicines to alleviate health issues. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the founders of the company experienced this first-hand prior to launching bioMD+.

"We had a family member that was diagnosed with fibromyalgia," said Levitt. "The side-effects from the medication were almost more significant and problematic. We looked into the benefits of CBD and started implementing that into her daily routine. Sooner than we had anticipated, she had cut back on the prescriptions and was closer to "back-to-normal" in terms of her everyday lifestyle. The results were incredible."

Thousands of products exist on the market. While the bioMD+ website has everything from flavored tinctures (for humans and pets) and gummies available, there are also pre-rolled hemp flowers, pain-relief creams, and other products to experience CBD. First and foremost, bioMD+ was created with the intention of putting people over profit.

bioMD+ products are:

Made in the USA

GMO- free

3rd party Lab tested

CO2 extracted

100% Organic Colorado Hemp

Give the Gift of CBD

As the holiday season approaches, bioMD+ offers specials to help consumers spread the multiple health and benefits of CBD. While traditional gifts and stocking stuffers remain a staple, adding a CBD treat for this year's stocking stuffers grants the gift of health and wellness.

Black Friday Sale!

Spend $100 and save 55%, spend $200 and save 60% and spend $400 and save 65%!

Learn more at: https://biomdplus.com/deal/

About bioMD+

bioMD+ products contain only the highest-quality, 100% Organic Colorado hemp. Grown and specially formulated with our customers' wellness in mind, we provide accessible options for everyone. All bioMD+ products are produced using innovative technology with a mission to provide fast, strong, and long term relief. In addition to highly effective and unique product formulations, our products are guaranteed to be gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and 3rd party tested! We go the extra mile to create extraordinary products so that you can have peace of mind knowing that you are truly getting the best products from the most trusted and reliable brand. The bioMD+ promise is always to prioritize people over profit.

