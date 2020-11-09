INVENTIVA: Inventiva to participate at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020 and the 11th Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference



Daix (France), November 9, 2020 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced its participation at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020, being held virtually on November 17-18, 2020, and at the 11th Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on November 17-19, 2020. During both events, Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, will present a corporate overview, participate in a fireside chat and engage in one-on-one investor meetings.

The event details for both conferences are as follows:

Conference n°1: Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 8:40 am - 9:10 am

Conference n°2: 11th Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 9:05 am - 9:35 am



The links to these events will also be available on Inventiva's website in the "Investors - Investor Presentations" section.



About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase I/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris



