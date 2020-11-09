The greek yogurt market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the greek yogurt market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt.

The greek yogurt market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the marketing initiatives adopted by the players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the greek yogurt market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The greek yogurt market in Europe covers the following areas:

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Sizing

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Forecast

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Danone SA

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus

Emmi Group

Fage International SA

General Mills Inc.

KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy

Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever Group

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Plain and low-fat Greek yogurt Market size and forecast 2019-2024

0% fat or non-fat Greek yogurt Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

