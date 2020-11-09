Anzeige
09.11.2020
Press Advantage: Anaheim Lighthouse Commends its Community Manager Tamara Jimenez on Being Named 2020 Women of Distinction Honoree

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Anaheim Lighthouse, a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Anaheim, CA is proud to announce that its Community Manager, Tamara Jimenez, has been named as one of the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees from California's 29th Senate District.

Jimenez is one of the two dozen women recognized for their contribution in the fields of mental health, sports, youth leadership, education, non-profit, public service, education, and more. Jimenez was included in the list of honorees for being a Mental Health Champion.

"I am deeply honored to be a part of this distinguished group of women. Working as the Community Manager for Anaheim Lighthouse has given me an opportunity to give back to the community through mental health and addiction treatment initiatives. Being recognized as a Mental Health Champion gives all of us at the Lighthouse more inspiration to do what we do," shared Jimenez.

The First Annual Women of Distinction virtual event was hosted by California State Legislator Senator Ling Ling Chang. At the event, honorees and their supporters joined Senator Chang by sharing their inspiring stories. According to Senator Chang, she had the pleasure to work with the honorees and is proud to highlight their outstanding contributions to the community. "I'm honored to recognize Tamara Jimenez as Mental Health Champion and appreciate her achievements in serving as a champion for our community," said Senator Chang.

For more information about Anaheim Lighthouse, contact the company here:

Anaheim Lighthouse
(714) 384-3339 ext. 232
alim@lighthousetreatment.com
1320 W Pearl St,
Anaheim, CA 92801
(800) 736-9295

SOURCE: Anaheim Lighthouse



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615637/Anaheim-Lighthouse-Commends-its-Community-Manager-Tamara-Jimenez-on-Being-Named-2020-Women-of-Distinction-Honoree

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
