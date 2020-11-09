Clean Group Wants Sydney Companies to Understand How Commercial Cleaning Can Help Protect Against COVID-19

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Clean Group, a prominent commercial cleaning company in Sydney, wants local businesses to have a better understanding of just how important cleaning and disinfection is and how it can help protect workers and personnel against COVID-19.

Times are very difficult for everyone right now because of the resurgence of COVID-19 in most communities. It is particularly difficult for businesses that have multiple employees within, for example, an office environment to keep their employees as safe as possible.

Standard precautions such as masks, social distancing, and hand washing all play a part, of course, and are very necessary, but undertaking such precautions does not prevent the virus from being present or being brought into the workplace. Keeping employees safe becomes even more difficult when members of the public are brought into the equation.

Clean Group can help employers keep themselves and their employees safe. The companies commercial cleaning techniques have evolved to keep up to date with the latest recommended methods. Accordingly, Clean Group is uniquely equipped to handle the challenges presented by the Coronavirus.

John McTerry, a spokesperson for Clean Group, said, "Our COVID-19 disinfection and protection shield cleaning system is state of the art and is TGA approved and it can protect for up to 30 days. It is no longer good enough for companies to use traditional methods of cleaning. Surfaces may look clean but looks can be deceptive. COVID-19 is a very real threat that businesses need to take very seriously, and work areas need to be sanitized professionally. As a leading commercial cleaning company Sydney, we can help thoroughly clean and disinfect these working areas."

The TGA, which Mr. McTerry referenced, is the "Therapeutic Goods Administration." This agency is an important division of the Australian Department of Health and Ageing. The department's primary role is to act as the national regulator of therapeutic goods. Therapeutic goods are simply a collective phrase that encompasses medicines and related devices and products.

Mr. McTerry also stated that the cleaning and disinfection system used by Clean Group is state of the art. He went on to explain that the system the company uses utilizes the very latest electrostatic sprayer application technology. The disinfectant used in conjunction with this method is Zoono Z-71. Zoono Z-71 is a surface sanitizer, and it has been shown to effectively kill up to 99.99% of germs.

Clean Group is currently running a special offer that will be of interest to companies that need specialist cleaning, which is in reality, of course, just about all of them. Companies and businesses that sign up with Clean Group can receive their first COVID-19 disinfection and protection shield free. All new routine cleaning clients will be eligible for this offer.

Jenny Parris, a business owner in Sydney, NSW, said, "Our usual cleaning company did not offer a COVID-19 disinfection service so when a friend of mine mentioned he had contracted with Clean Group I decided to give them a go. I was impressed by the well-known companies already using them, so I went ahead and signed up for regular cleaning and I got the first treatment free. We still take the usual precautions, but I feel safer and so does my staff knowing that the shop has been sanitised."

Clean Group has been providing cleaning services for over 20 years and it covers over 100 suburbs in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. The company now has more than 50 highly trained cleaning specialists ready to help businesses deal with the problems they are facing in trying to keep their staff safe.

The company has helped provide safer working conditions for offices, shops, gyms, hospitals, medical centres, churches, universities, schools, and even warehouses.

https://youtu.be/U8xSsmpZbm4

Business owners interested in finding out more about the specialist cleaning services that Clean Group has to offer including the current promotional deal should visit the company's website. Further information on how to request a quote or further details can be found there.

