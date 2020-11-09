Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, and Capgemini Services SAS will emerge as major software testing services market in ANZ participants during 2020-2024

The software testing services market in ANZ is expected to grow by USD 569.74 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the software testing services market in ANZ in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software Testing Services Market in ANZ 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The software testing services market in ANZ will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications, Media Technology, Financial Services, Health Public Service, Products, and Others. The company offers Quality Engineering Services, an AI-led analytics-driven approach to software and application quality.

Atos SE

Atos SE operates its business through segments such as Infrastructure and Data Management, Business and Platform Solutions, and Big Data and Cybersecurity. The company offers reliable software testing solutions that improve the ability to develop high-quality software that enterprises need to conduct their business.

Capgemini Services SAS

Capgemini Services SAS operates its business through segments such as Strategy Transformation, Applications Technology, and Operations Engineering. The company offers testing services that provide the end to end testing services that facilitates reduced cost of testing, faster time-to-market, increased quality, and risk mitigation.

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ 2020-2024: Segmentation

Software testing services market in ANZ is segmented as below:

Product Application Testing Product Testing

Geographic Landscape Australia New Zealand

End-user BFSI Telecom And Media Manufacturing Retail Government Others



The software testing services market in ANZ is driven by the need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market. In addition, other factors such as increased adoption of SaaS-based solutions are expected to trigger the software testing services market in ANZ toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Website: www.technavio.com/