Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Announces Telepay Integration with ClaimSecure

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2020 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet"), a leading developer of value added business automation software, is pleased to announce it will be providing PCI compliant over-the-phone payment solutions to ClaimSecure, a leading claims adjudication and web-based services provider.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is an information security standard which aims to protect data and reduce credit card fraud.

Greg Sawyer, ClaimSecure Director of Finance stated: "ClaimSecure has provided customized health claims management solutions to Canadian corporations for over 35 years and we currently process more than 10 million health and dental benefit transactions a year. We are excited to further enhance our commitment to industry-leading member engagement services by providing our 1.2 million members and dependants the ability to easily and securely make healthcare premium payments over the phone in both English and French. We chose Ivrnet's Telepay solution based on its ability to quickly integrate into our processes, PCI compliance, referrals and on its ability to handle our anticipated transaction volume."

Ivrnet's CEO, Andrew Watt, commented: "Telepay's out-of-the-box and fully integrated payment solutions have been a popular service for organizations looking to add another payment option for their customers while remaining compliant. We are proud of this new partnership with ClaimSecure who are one of Canada's most technologically advanced healthcare management firms."

For further information on Ivrnet's Telepay solution visit: https://ivrnet.com/modules/payments/

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet's software platform called Central offers communication, community management and payment modules which have simplified processes for thousands of organizations throughout Canada and the United States reducing overhead, increasing performance and enhancing customer engagement. Central's comprehensive communications suite enables organizations to effectively connect with clients through multiple tools. Community management is streamlined for homeowners, professional and membership-driven associations by consolidating data into one unified platform. Ivrnet's Telepay PCI compliant over-the-phone payment software provides customers a convenient way to pay bills and can be integrated into existing call center workflows or used as an efficient auto-attendant payment solution. Regardless of the solution, Ivrnet adds value to organizations by Simplifying Processes.

