Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference



Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.

Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.

