Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Heute mit großem Zeitvorteil! Aktie der Woche mit realen "Tenbaggerambitionen"!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUK ISIN: CH0027148649 Ticker-Symbol: S3F 
Lang & Schwarz
09.11.20
22:30 Uhr
2,583 Euro
+0,090
+3,61 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5252,64009.11.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 07:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG: Santhera to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference


Pratteln, Switzerland, November 11, 2020 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference at 11:10 GMT on November 17, 2020.

Executive management will present an overview of Santhera's strategic focus and latest developments in moving forward with its lead development compound vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and will host one-to-one meetings.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.comor
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

# # #

Attachment

  • 2020-11-10_InvestorConference_e_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cfd1ca3b-bd65-4edc-af43-e1fb4368332f)
SANTHERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.