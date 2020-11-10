Immunophotonics, Inc.: Immunophotonics Announces First Patient Treated in Clinical Study Evaluating IP-001 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

ST. LOUIS and BERN, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunophotonics, Inc. announces the first patient treated in the phase 1b/2a clinical trial examining IP-001 in thermally ablated solid tumors. The trial, conducted in collaboration with the Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research (SAKK), will assess the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of IP-001 administered intratumorally following tumor ablation.



"The initiation of this clinical trial marks a significant milestone for Immunophotonics. The trial will serve as a foundation in demonstrating the potential of IP-001 to ignite the immune system, transforming a routine tumor ablation into a systemic immunotherapy," said Lu Alleruzzo, CEO of Immunophotonics. "IP-001 is the first of what is expected to be many novel agents and combinations that we bring into clinical development to help patients suffering from cancer."

Prof. Markus Jörger, M.D., Ph.D., Coordinating Investigator of the trial commented, "IP-001 combines the promise of modern immunotherapy with the trend towards intratumoral treatment. SAKK is excited to bring this novel treatment to patients in desperate need for new innovative treatment options."

Following the phase 1b all-comer portion of the trial, Immunophotonics intends to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IP-001, in conjunction with tumor ablation, in phase 2 cohorts of patients with specific types of cancer.

About IP-001

The proprietary carbohydrate polymer IP-001 is intended to trigger a tumor-specific systemic immune response when exposed to tumor antigens liberated by ablation. Evidence suggests that IP-001 can turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' through its unique physiochemical and immune activating properties, as well as trigger a powerful systemic response that may result in shrinkage or elimination of the treated tumor, its metastases elsewhere in the body, and convey long-term immunity against the cancer.

About Immunophotonics, Inc.

Immunophotonics is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology. IP-001 is the first asset from the company's intellectual property platform. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA with subsidiaries in Bern, Switzerland and Tianjin, China.

Contact:

Dr. Theresa Visarius

Vice President Business Development, Immunophotonics, Inc.

Managing Director, IPS Biopharma AG

IR@immunophotonics.com

www.immunophotonics.com

Trial Information:

www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03993678

www.sakk.ch/en/trial/thermal-laser-ablation-and-intratumoral-injection-ip-001-patients-advanced-solid-tumors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may involve inherent uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.