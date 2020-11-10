Das Instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument SHE1 AU000000POW6 PROTEAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument SHE1 AU000000POW6 PROTEAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 1FE US34984V1008 FORUM ENERGY TECH. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument 1FE US34984V1008 FORUM ENERGY TECH. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 MIC AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 MIC AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 358 US90171V2043 TWIN RIV.WORLDWIDE HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 358 US90171V2043 TWIN RIV.WORLDWIDE HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument US46620W1027 J JILL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument US46620W1027 J JILL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument KV7 NO0010605371 KVAERNER ASA NK-,34 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument KV7 NO0010605371 KVAERNER ASA NK-,34 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument J7K ID1000070402 CITRA MARGA N. RP 500 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument J7K ID1000070402 CITRA MARGA N. RP 500 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument CA64130N3067 NEVADA ENERGY METALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument CA64130N3067 NEVADA ENERGY METALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 4OV AU000000IRD4 IRON ROAD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 4OV AU000000IRD4 IRON ROAD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
The instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument SHE1 AU000000POW6 PROTEAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument SHE1 AU000000POW6 PROTEAN ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 1FE US34984V1008 FORUM ENERGY TECH. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument 1FE US34984V1008 FORUM ENERGY TECH. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 MIC AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument M3BK DE000A254W52 MIC AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 358 US90171V2043 TWIN RIV.WORLDWIDE HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 358 US90171V2043 TWIN RIV.WORLDWIDE HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument US46620W1027 J JILL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument US46620W1027 J JILL INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument VHM ES0182870214 SACYR S.A. INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument KV7 NO0010605371 KVAERNER ASA NK-,34 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument KV7 NO0010605371 KVAERNER ASA NK-,34 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument J7K ID1000070402 CITRA MARGA N. RP 500 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument J7K ID1000070402 CITRA MARGA N. RP 500 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 0QV CA25545P1036 DIXIE BRANDS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
Das Instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument VAU CH0305285295 VARIA US PROP. VINKUL.SF1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument CA64130N3067 NEVADA ENERGY METALS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020
The instrument CA64130N3067 NEVADA ENERGY METALS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2020
Das Instrument 4OV AU000000IRD4 IRON ROAD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.11.2020
The instrument 4OV AU000000IRD4 IRON ROAD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 11.11.2020
MIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de