Stockholm, November 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The following securities will be added to the Index: AcadeMedia AB (ACAD) Mips AB (MIPS) ÅF Pöyry AB ser. B (AF B) Mycronic AB (MYCR) BHG Group AB (BHG) Nobia AB (NOBI) Bilia AB ser. A (BILI A) Peab AB ser. B (PEAB B) Bravida Holding AB (BRAV) Sinch AB (SINCH) Camurus AB (CAMX) Thule Group AB (THULE) CELLINK AB ser. B (CLNK B) Millicom International Cellular S.A. SDB (TIGO SDB) Eolus Vind AB ser. B (EOLU B) Vitec Software Group AB ser. B (VIT B) Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA) Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO) Lagercrantz Group AB ser B (LAGR B) The following securities will be removed from the Index: Axfood AB (AXFO) Lifco AB ser.B (LIFCO B) CellaVision AB (CEVI) SkiStar AB ser. B (SKIS B) Cloetta AB ser. B (CLA B) SSAB AB ser. B (SSAB B) Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B (FING B) Volvo, AB ser. A (VOLV A) OMXSB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson david.augustsson@nasdaq.com +46734496135