Copenhagen, November 10, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXCB), which will become effective at market open on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. The following securities will be added to the Index: RTX A/S (RTX) The following securities will be removed from the Index: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S B (PAAL B) SP Group A/S (SPG) PARKEN Sport & Entertainment A/S (PARKEN) Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (STG) OMXCB measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information please refer to the OMX Copenhagen Benchmark Index Methodology