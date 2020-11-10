TÜV SÜD UK Launches UKCA Technical Advisory Service

HAMPSHIRE, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD UK today launches a UKCA Technical Advisory service to help businesses meet the new conformity assessment requirements for goods being placed on the UK market from 1st January 2021.

Although the UKCA mark will replace the EU's CE marking, different rules apply to different products and UK nations. For example, some goods will have to apply the UKCA marking immediately, whereas others have a year's transition period lasting until 1st January 2022. Likewise, while the UKCA marking will apply in England, Scotland and Wales, CE marking will continue to be accepted in Northern Ireland.

Mary Grigsby, Head of TÜV SÜD UK's Product Service division, said: "For businesses supplying the UK market there are still a lot of unanswered questions and misleading information. It is therefore vital that they are properly prepared if they still want to be selling products on the UK market. Our team operates across many industries and has an in-depth understanding of UKCA technical and commercial requirements. We can help businesses to understand the rules that apply to different products and support them through the steps to compliance."

As TÜV SÜD holds dual accreditation as a UKCA Approved Body and CE marking Notified Body, it can therefore continue to support manufacturers, importers and retailers to maintain CE certification for EU markets, as well as gain UKCA approval.

About TÜV SÜD www.tuvsud.com/uk

TÜV SÜD is one of the world's leading experts in product testing and certification, with 150,000 product certificates in circulation globally. Its Product Service division analyses over 20,000 products each year in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, using its technical expertise to help customers optimise market access.

TÜV SÜD's Machinery Safety Division is the UK market leader in machinery safety, providing a range of services on a world-wide basis. It is also the official partner of the Process and Packaging Machinery Association on regulatory affairs.

TÜV SÜD BABT is the world's leading radio and telecommunications certification body and is a Notified Body under the European Union's Marine Equipment, Radio Equipment and Machinery Directives.