Unipart Rail sites achieve five-star grading in the British Safety Council's Occupational Health and Safety Audit

OXFORD, England, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All Unipart Rail's sites have successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council demonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of their health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The company, a major technology manufacturer and supplier to the rail industry, underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of over sixty component elements.

Unipart Rail was awarded a five-star rating following the audit which is reflective of a best practice organisation.

David Parr, Head of Audit and Technical (SHE) Services at the British Safety Council, said: "The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers' health, safety and welfare.

"Unipart Rail should be very proud of this achievement."

Liz Hancock, Unipart Rail's Head of Safety, Health and Environment said: "We are thrilled to have achieved this level of grading. It reflects the hard work that we do every day to keep our colleagues safe at work. We are particularly pleased that the report stated that 'The review and development of the standard operating procedures is an example of industry best practice' - a level we strive to achieve every day."

-Ends-

Notes to editors

About Unipart Rail

Unipart Rail is the leading specialist provider of technology and supply chain solutions to the rail industry. With a growing international presence and extensive expertise in infrastructure, signalling and traction and rolling stock products, Unipart Rail is a major partner to the rail industry.

Unipart Rail is part of the multinational Unipart Group, with headquarters in the United Kingdom and operations in more than 100 countries.

Unipart Rail companies also include:

Unipart Dorman - LED signalling and indication innovators and manufacturers

Park Signalling - signalling design and consultancy specialists

Instrumentel - remote condition monitoring specialists for high performance engines and rail applications

Key Fasteners - vending and software solutions to supply and track fasteners from the manufacturer to the train

Samuel James Engineering - suppliers of LV switchgear and control gear systems for the Rail Industry

Westcode - a UK and US company with an extensive range of air supply equipment.

About the Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit

The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practice techniques.

The audit process is carried out through documentation review, management and other stakeholder interviews, as well as operational sampling.

Those organisations who achieve a five-star grading following the audit become eligible to enter the British Safety Council Sword of Honour Awards which recognise excellence in the management of health and safety.

The award scheme is an independently adjudicated process which requires five star achievers to build upon the audit findings and provide a written submission on their continual improvement planning.

About the British Safety Council

The British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill at work.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

As part of its charitable work, the British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for all sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice in Britain and overseas. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, qualifications, publications, audits and awards. The British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

We would be grateful if you could use British Safety Council in full rather than abbreviating to BSC when quoting our organisation.

CONTACT:

Alistair Drummond

alistair.drummond@unipart.com

tel: 01865 383068

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330475/Unipart_Rail.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg