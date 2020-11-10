Ehline Law Firm: Ehline Law Commemorates the Marine Corps' Birthday

Fighting for Marines, Past and Present

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Honor is the number one aspect of serving as a United States Marine. This year marks the 245th birthday of the beloved Corps. Through its storied history, the Marines stormed beaches, protected friends, defeated tyrants, and most of all defended our nation. There is no better friend and no worse enemy than a United States Marine. And from our espirit de corps shown by Chesty Puller, we all carry our honor through our life and to the grave.

Even after active service, we have a bond that is unique in our nation. That is what animates Michael Ehline.

Ehline is the lead attorney of the Ehline Law Firm Personal Injury Attorneys APLC, based out of Los Angeles. He and his team run a boutique law firm geared towards helping victims of injuries. Ehline especially likes working with and for veterans.

"There's just something about the mindset of a Marine," Ehline said. "The whole idea of "always faithful" doesn't end when someone steps out of uniform.

Honoring Marines During Difficult Times

This year is unique, to say the least. While members of the armed forces are used to hardship and danger, the pandemic offers two differences. First is the danger on our shores. Second is the risk of illness or death by COVID for many older veterans. Due to the fact that the disease particularly harms older people, our number one priority must be to keep them and cherish them.

That is part of the reason that our team sponsored the Sgt. Paul Ehline Annual Run this year. The run honored a devoted Marine who served two tours in Vietnam. We brought together a number of Marine veterans to keep the flame alive. Lead attorney Michael Ehline wanted to show the proper respect for his father, who passed away earlier this year after a battle from cancer.

"I saw what happened to my dad," he said. "He suffered in part due to the effects of Agent Orange. There are thousands of other military veterans who struggle every day, including from cancer."

Ehline and his team were swift not only to organize the run, but to also offer mentorship both to and from Marine Corps veterans.

Featured in Leatherneck

That is also the reason why Michael Ehline worked with Leatherneck Magazine to get the word out about what his law firm is doing to help those in the Corps and those retired.

"I just knew it was the right thing to do," Ehline told us.

Furthermore, right before the pandemic hit, Ehline attended the February 2nd West Coast Marine Corps Association Dinner. This was a chance to catch up with old comrades and also weigh the lessons learned during his time in the Corps.

"I didn't know how crazy this year was going to get," Ehline said. "That is also a reason I'm so proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with my comrades and That is also the reason why Ehline Law sponsored the Marine Corps Association and Foundation-- to both get the word out about aiding members of the Corps and to give back to the organization that made the Ehline family what it is.

"The Marine Corps made my father into the role model he was," Ehline said. "They made him into something more. Something that my family will be proud of for generations."

Ehline was more circumspect about his own service in the Corps.

"It's not about me. It's about the Marines and the guys I served with. I've been so privileged to know such heroes."

For more info or to contact attorney Michael Ehline, email him at losangeles@ehlinelaw.com.

