WKN: A2PQSS ISIN: ES0105118006  
10.11.2020
QUADPACK: Quadpack makes EUR 100,000 cash injection into liquidity contract with Invest Securities

Quadpack Industries (Euronext Growth: ALQP), manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, announces that it has made two €50,000 cash contributions to the liquidity contract entrusted to investment services provider Invest Securities. These contributions, made on 15 September 2020 and 06 November 2020, will help enable the balancing of cash and shares listed on the Euronext Growth stock exchange in Paris.

Invest Securities will use the increase in resources to ensure share price stability and avoid discrepancies out of line with prevailing market activity.

Quadpack Industries signed the liquidity contract with Invest Securities on 14 October 2019 with an initial amount of €300,000, in relation to its listing on Euronext Growth on 18 October 2019. As liquidity provider, it facilitates active trading of Quadpack's shares and acts as Quadpack's listing sponsor.

As of 30 June 2020, the liquidity account held 7,353 shares, amounting to €66,137.97.

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-66073-qp-liquidity-contract-increased-resources-en.pdf

