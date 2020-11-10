As previously announced in Exchange Notices 64/20 and 107/20, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Gross Return Futures and Forward contracts (GRFs). The final go-live date, when trading will start, has now been set to November 16, 2020. All anticipated corporate action adjustments for the regular Single Stock Futures and Forwards will also apply for GRF series. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798263