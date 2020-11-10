Securitas AB's Chair of the Board Marie Ehrling will not be available for re-election

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chair of the Board of Directors of Securitas AB, Marie Ehrling, has today informed the Nomination Committee that she will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2021.

Marie Ehrling joined Securitas AB's Board of Directors in 2006 and was elected Chair in 2016. Securitas AB's Nomination Committee will initiate the search for a replacement for Marie Ehrling in time for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2021.

Marie Ehrling commented: "Securitas has a strong position as the global leader in the security industry and is well positioned for the future. We are today in a period of accelerated transformation that will enable us to become the leader also in intelligent security. Everything we do is based on our strong values, which have helped ensure global success for decades. It has been a privilege to be part of Securitas' journey for almost 15 years."

"I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Marie for stepping into the role as Chair after Melker Schörling. Marie's contribution, first as a Board member and later as Chair, has been exceptionally strong and clear. Her leadership has guided Securitas on the incredibly important transformation journey which we are in the middle of, and we will benefit from the effects over decades to come" says Carl Douglas, representative of Securitas' largest owner Investment AB Latour and Vice Chairman of Securitas AB.

