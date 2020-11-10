The 24-day, digital 2020 Africa Energy Forum kicked off on October 20. The event brings together African energy sector officials to identify opportunities, air their views, form partnerships, and take the necessary steps to improve the industry. For solar, challenges in policy making, procurement processes and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were discussed, as well as emerging trends such as solar digitalization.Every year, solar industry leaders and key decision-makers in Africa's energy sector hold the Africa Energy Forum (AEF), dedicated to power infrastructure projects on the continent. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...