COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation EU € 5yr and 30yr social Bonds

10 November 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union

€ 5year and 30year dual benchmark bonds

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: European Union Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark dual bonds Description: EUR Fixed Rate RegS bearer bonds under its SURE Social Bond programme Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: maturities 04-Nov-2025 | 04-Nov-2050, backed by the European Union Member States and EU budget, settlement 17-Nov-2020 Stabilisation: Stabilsation Coordinator

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

BofA Securities

CACIB

DZ Bank

TD Securities Stabilisation period expected to start on: 10th November 2020 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg SE

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

