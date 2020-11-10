Evolva has updated its outlook in light of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. FY20 guidance is now for product-related revenue growth to be consistent with last year (+59%). As a reminder, this was the guidance at the start of the year, and was upgraded with the H1 results in August, when management expected product-related revenue to double in FY20. EBITDA guidance is now lowered to a loss of CHF16-17m, having been reduced slightly in August (to 'above prior-year level'). We adjust our forecasts accordingly and our fair value remains unchanged at CHF0.38/share.

