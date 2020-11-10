Games Workshop's (GAW) update highlights that trading remains ahead of the board's expectations and that PBT in H121 will be not less than £80m, with growth of at least 37% on H120, and just 10% below the COVID-19-affected FY20. Demand continues to be driven, predominantly, by the recent new Warhammer 40,000 release and through the Trade and Online channels, while Retail is still recovering from the COVID-19 closures. Retail outlets are closed where required by governments but, unlike during the previous lockdown, the factory and warehouses are still operating following investment to make the locations compliant with social distancing requirements. We upgrade our FY21 PBT forecasts by 14%.

