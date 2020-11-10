Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH5S ISIN: FR0013326246 Ticker-Symbol: 1BR1 
Tradegate
10.11.20
12:24 Uhr
53,62 Euro
+11,34
+26,82 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,7654,1412:26
53,7454,1012:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2020 | 10:41
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Consortium of URW investors led by Aermont Capital and NJJ Holding: URW Shareholders vote with REFOCUS consortium to stop rights issue and strengthen Supervisory Board

PARIS and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The REFOCUS consortium of leading European investors, which holds a combined five per cent stake in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW"), notes the very clear results of the Company's Combined General Meeting held today.

URW shareholders voted as follows:

  • Rejection of the resolution delegating authority to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares of the Company with preferential subscription rights.
  • Approval of the appointment of Mr Léon Bressler, Mr Xavier Niel, Mrs Susana Gallardo as members of the Supervisory Board.

REFOCUS is therefore the first campaign to successfully challenge a CAC 40 company's strategic and board appointment recommendations in the last 10 years.

Commenting on the results of the General Meeting, Léon Bressler and Xavier Niel, said:"The rejection of the rights issue and the approval of all three nominees to the Supervisory Board by a large majority validates our REFOCUS campaign, which was actively opposed by company management from the outset. It is therefore up to the latter to draw conclusions from this outcome.

"As Supervisory Board members we will faithfully carry out the mandate given to us by URW shareholders - to ensure a strong financial position and balance sheet, to pursue a clear strategy of refocussing on its prime European asset portfolio and to establish corporate governance in accordance with the very best international standards.

"We thank the URW shareholders for their support throughout the REFOCUS campaign and their clear demonstration of shareholder democracy today. We will continue to stand up for them, as well as URW's hard-working employees, in our new capacity and will ensure the company thrives in this evolving retail landscape."

NOTES TO EDITOR
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020 - Press Release
https://cdn.urw.com/-/media/Corporate~o~Sites/Unibail-Rodamco-Corporate/Nasdaq/2020-11-09Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield-Combined-General-Meeting-of-November-10-2020.ashx?revision=00c19eb5-833a-4a73-8380-e48447d711e8

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.