IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity, has added a contactless full metal card to its extensive portfolio of payment solutions.

The launch follows MasterCard's recent mandate to issue dual interface (contact and contactless) cards and a rising demand for metal cards. Experts share that the market for metal cards is currently growing in all regions, with a specific momentum on the millenium segment. A study with 18,000 responders showed that 65% of global consumers would choose a metal card over a plastic card, of this 73% of global millennials prefer a metal card over a plastic one.

The brand new product was made in partnership with Compose cure, a world-class manufacturer of premium metal based payment cards and Citi, the leading global bank, serving more than 200 million customer accounts and doing business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Together, they ensure that the full metal dual interface card will deliver secure, high-quality proprietary products to affluent customers worldwide. The new full metal, dual interface card allows users to tap either the front or the back of the card, providing convenient, hygenic and frictionless transactions at the point-of-sale.

"As a market leader in metal cards, IDEMIA strives to provide our bank customers with high-quality products that reflect their commitment to consumers, who are looking for a unique payment experience. The recent growth in demand for metal cards and adoption of contactless payment solutions forecasts tremendous potential for the product in the Middle East. IDEMIA's comprehensive portfolio of contactless payment metal cards is designed for consumers looking for premium products that reflect their discerning lifestyle choices. Our exclusive materials are manufactured with the latest techniques such as printing, engraving and decoration over metal." said Julia Schoonenberg, Senior Vice President (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA.

IDEMIA is a leader in innovative solutions that meet user needs in the rapidly changing financial services industry landscape. They offer financial institutions a complete and innovative portfolio of solutions ranging from classic EMV card technologies, eye-catching metal cards, to cutting-edge mobile payment, digital services and innovative online payment security.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

