SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Launches Doc Wylder's Line of Infused Lemonades

Company's first Ready to Drink ("RTD") product line is launched from the acquisition of Premier Beverage Consortium ("PBC") in the RTD market, projected to reach $25 Billion by 2025

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020, SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that its first entry is the Doc Wylder's line of Infused Lemonades. The Company had previously announced that it acquired Premier Beverage Consortium LLC ("PBC") of Redondo Beach, California. Doc Wylder's provides the Company with a significant entry in the rapidly emerging RTD's and Hard Seltzer's market. This category is projected to have revenues of tens of billion dollars through 2025.

The new Doc Wylder's product line consists of Lemonades in four types. Lemonade infused with Vodka, Lemonade infused with Tequila, Lemonade and Berry infused with Vodka and a Lemonade infused with Bourbon, all packed in a 12 oz/4pack. The aluminum bottle has a stunning graphic and is recyclable, resealable.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "This product line perfectly fits the current trends of this rapidly expanding category. It is low alcohol, low calorie with no added sugar, and non-GMO. It is also using the most popular spirits for the infusion. Vodka, Tequila, and Bourbon are the largest and fastest-growing segments in the beverage alcohol category. We feel that the product perfectly fits the needs of today's consumer demands and preferences. There is cross over from Beer and Wine Consumers along with the Hard Seltzer consumer. The target is to begin opening national distribution in January and be positioned in stores and other venues starting in the spring. Doc Wylder's will target off-premise distribution in the U.S. and Canada. It is also perfect for on-premise private venues such as golf courses, country clubs, stadiums, recreational locations and other non-retail venues."



For more information on the Doc Wylder's "Ready to Drink" product line: www.docwylders.com

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

