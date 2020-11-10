DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in November
NEW YORK, November 10, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in November:
- November 16-18: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview on Tuesday, November 17, at 10:40 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- November 17-18: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's IBD INNOVATE: Product Development for Crohn's & Colitis Conference. Hella Kohlhof, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Immunic, will attend this virtual conference.
