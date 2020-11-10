Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (the Company) (OTCQX:SMID), which develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products, services, and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Company reports 1,100 basis point improvement in Gross Margin compared to the prior year third quarter

Earnings Per Share increases 173 percent compared to the prior year third quarter

Barrier Rental Revenue increases 407 percent over the prior year third quarter

"We had a solid third quarter, and I am pleased to see the significant increase in our EPS to $0.38 for the year, a 58 percent increase compared to the prior year," said Ashley Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to grow barrier rentals, which yield higher margins and drove the bottom-line earnings growth, despite product sales being down for the year. The outlook over the next 2-3 years still looks strong with infrastructure spending continuing to increase in our geographic region. The long-term strategy of transitioning to increased barrier rentals compared to barrier sales has proven effective so far in 2020. Our core rental fleet revenue is up 74 percent this year over 2019, with barrier rental revenue also being favorably impacted by short-term special projects in the quarter. The short-term special projects are not part of the primary operating strategy, however due to the high-risk and complexity they carry slightly higher margins.

"During the third quarter we designed, engineered, and produced a test panel for the next generation of the SlenderWall system for a major construction company in our region. Listening to customer needs and working as a partner, we successfully created the first long-span SlenderWall design to meet much larger building specifications in the future. The new design is a part of the sales strategy to expand the product offering and capabilities to reach new markets.

"We are focused on reinforcing our balance sheet as we continue to navigate a dynamic macro environment. Increased efforts on accounts receivable have improved our cash and investment position to $8.7 million, which exceeds total long-term debt of $7.8 million. The financial health of the Company is extremely important during this time of uncertainty, and we have positioned the business for long-term success and sustainability through any economic condition."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company reported third quarter revenues of $12,515,000, a 5 percent decrease from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin for the quarter was 31 percent, an increase of 1,100 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2,018,000 compared to pre-tax income of $758,000 in 2019, an increase of $1,260,000. Net income for the third quarter increased 168 percent to $1,549,000, as compared to net income of $579,000 in same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.30, compared to $0.11 in the third quarter of 2019.

Nine Months 2020 Results

The Company reported nine-month revenues of $32,789,000 for 2020, a 4 percent decrease from the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax income for the nine months of 2020 was $2,540,000 compared to pre-tax income of $1,571,000 in same period of 2019, an increase of $969,000. Net income for the nine months of 2020 was $1,952,000, compared to net income of $1,207,000 in the first nine months of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the first nine months of 2020, compared to $0.24 for the first nine months of 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and investments totaling $8.7 million, with accounts receivable of $9.8 million. Outstanding debt on notes payable totaled $7.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2020, with the Company receiving a loan under the Paycheck Protection Plan in the amount of $2.7 million during the second quarter of 2020.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 17.5 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the risk that the COVID-19 outbreak may significantly adversely affect future operations, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 6,485 $ 8,589 $ 20,036 $ 23,420 Barrier rentals 3,171 625 4,820 1,787 Royalty income 484 427 1,165 1,162 Shipping and installation revenue 2,375 3,568 6,768 7,880 Total revenue 12,515 13,209 32,789 34,249 Cost of goods sold 8,674 10,616 24,971 27,278 Gross profit 3,841 2,593 7,818 6,971 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 1,271 1,123 3,553 3,474 Selling expenses 521 717 1,684 1,924 Total operating expenses 1,792 1,840 5,237 5,398 Operating income (loss) 2,049 753 2,581 1,573 Other income (expense) Interest expense (53 ) (43 ) (166 ) (127 ) Interest income 8 9 26 31 Gain (loss) on sale of assets (8 ) 19 58 30 Other income 22 20 41 64 Total other income (expense) (31) 5 (41) (2) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,018 758 2,540 1,571 Income tax expense (benefit) 469 179 588 364 Net income (loss) $ 1,549 $ 579 $ 1,952 $ 1,207 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ 0.24 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,184 5,134 5,184 5,134 Diluted 5,184 5,138 5,184 5,138

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

ASSETS September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 Current assets Cash $ 7,449 $ 1,364 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,208 1,176 Accounts receivable, net Trade - billed (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $388 and $333), including contract retentions 9,753 12,723 Trade - unbilled 703 310 Inventories, net Raw materials 640 488 Finished goods 1,524 1,754 Prepaid expenses and other assets 838 784 Refundable income taxes 123 432 Total current assets 22,238 19,031 Property and equipment, net 18,923 17,735 Deferred buy-back lease asset, net 4,446 5,042 Other assets 326 307 Total assets $ 45,933 $ 42,115 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade $ 2,499 $ 3,180 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,016 125 Deferred revenue 1,611 1,891 Accrued compensation 1,342 1,075 Accrued income taxes 305 - Dividend payable - 282 Deferred buy-back lease obligation 1,203 966 Operating lease liabilities 83 81 Current maturities of notes payable 819 925 Customer deposits 594 1,077 Total current liabilities 9,472 9,602 Deferred revenue 523 241 Deferred buy-back lease obligation 4,091 5,183 Operating lease liabilities 232 296 Notes payable - less current maturities 6,961 4,086 Deferred tax liability 1,881 1,886 Total liabilities 23,160 21,294 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 8,000,000 shares; 5,224,911 and 5,224,911 issued and 5,183,991 and 5,164,324 outstanding, respectively 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 6,242 6,242 Treasury stock, at cost, 40,920 shares (102 ) (102 ) Retained earnings 16,581 14,629 Total stockholders' equity 22,773 20,821 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 45,933 $ 42,115

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,952 $ 1,207 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,791 1,321 Gain on sale of assets (58 ) (30 ) Unrealized (gain) loss (16 ) (29 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 55 115 Stock compensation - 223 Deferred taxes (5 ) 1 (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable - billed 2,915 99 Accounts receivable - unbilled (393 ) 775 Inventories 78 993 Prepaid expenses and other assets (96 ) (25 ) Refundable income taxes 309 783 Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable - trade (681 ) (973 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 891 (562 ) Deferred revenue 2 358 Accrued compensation 267 (557 ) Accrued income taxes 305 - Deferred buy-back lease obligation (855 ) (201 ) Customer deposits (483 ) (508 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,978 2,990 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investment securities available-for-sale (22 ) (24 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,501 ) (3,392 ) Deferred buy-back lease asset - (358 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 144 145 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,379 ) (3,629 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the line-of-credit construction draw - 500 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,426 49 Repayments of long-term borrowings (2,658 ) (556 ) Dividends paid on common stock (282 ) (281 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,486 (288 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 6,085 (927 ) Cash Beginning of period 1,364 1,946 End of period $ 7,449 $ 1,019 Supplemental Cash Flow information: Non-cash transaction - right of use asset and lease liability upon lease standard adoption $ - $ 414 Cash payments for interest $ 166 $ 127 Cash payments for income taxes $ 1 $ 41

For more complete information on Smith-Midland Corporation, visit the Company's website at SMITHMIDLAND.com. The "Investor Relations" area will include the Company's Form 10-K.

