Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Pascal Biosciences Appoints Mark van der Horst as Vice President of Corporate Communications

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:BIMUF) ("Pascal" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mark van der Horst to the position of Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Mr. van der Horst has been CEO and President of several British Columbia companies including Gale Capital, an investment relations firm in Vancouver. Mr. van der Horst will implement an investor relations program, identify a communication strategy and communicate with retail broker contacts to enhance corporate recognition and increase awareness and interest in the Company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Pascal," said Patrick Gray, CEO. "He has previously done a great job increasing awareness for other companies, and his expertise will help create significant value for our shareholders."

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for serious diseases, including COVID-19 and cancer. Pascal's leading cannabinoid is presently in preclinical development for COVID-19, having demonstrated striking efficacy in multiple SARS-CoV-2 infectivity assays. Pascal's strong commitment to cancer therapy is reflected its oncology portfolio. The three major programs include two small molecule therapeutics: PAS-403, which is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Pascal is also developing a uniquely specific, targeted therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Patrick W. Gray, CEO

Investors:

mark@pascalbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Mark van der Horst

info@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 604-200-1480

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release"

SOURCE: Pascal Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615679/Pascal-Biosciences-Appoints-Mark-van-der-Horst-as-Vice-President-of-Corporate-Communications