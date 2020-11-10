Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Signs an Agreement for Distribution of Essential-9 in Asia and the Far East

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SBFM) today announced that it has signed an agreement with JOAH International Pte., Ltd., headquartered in Singapore for distribution of Essential-9tm in Asia and the Far East. Sunshine Biopharma's Essential-9tm is a nutritional supplement tablet comprised of a balanced formula of the 9 essential amino acids that the human body cannot make. Essential-9tm is authorized for marketing by Health Canada under NPN 80089663.

Essential Amino Acids are 9 out of the 20 amino acids required for protein synthesis. Proteins are involved in all body functions - From the musculature and immune system to hormones and neurotransmitters. Like vitamins, Essential Amino Acids cannot be made by the human body and must be obtained through diet. Deficiency in one or more of the 9 Essential Amino Acids can lead to loss of muscle mass, chronic fatigue, weight gain, and weakened immune system. Sunshine Biopharma's Essential-9TM provides a balanced formula of all 9 Essential Amino Acids in free-form, ready to be absorbed. Essential-9tm is suitable for everyone: Vegans, Seniors, Dieters, Athletes, and everyone looking to increase their health. In North America, Essential-9tm is available on Amazon.com and Amazon.ca.

"Offering accessibility to Essential-9tm in this important economic region is a major milestone in our marketing program," said Camille Sebaaly, Chief Financial Officer of Sunshine Biopharma.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. In addition, to working with the University of Georgia on the development of a treatment for COVID-19, Sunshine Biopharma is engaged in the development Adva-27a, a unique anticancer compound. Tests conducted to date have demonstrated the effectiveness of Adva-27a at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells, Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells, Breast Cancer cells, and Uterine Sarcoma cells. Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University's Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada. Sunshine Biopharma is owner of all patents and intellectual property pertaining to the COVID-19 treatment and Adva-27a.

