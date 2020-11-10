Emakina & Akeneo: Emakina and Akeneo Expand Partnership Globally

World-class PIM and PXM services now available for all Emakina Group clients

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM and NANTES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Independent digital agency group Emakina (Euronext:ALEMK) and Product Experience Management (PXM) leader Akeneo today announced they expand the scope of their partnership to all Emakina Group agencies, including major markets such as France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the Middle East. Following successful projects in the Middle East, the broadened alliance brings Akeneo's high-performing Product Information Management (PIM) solutions and product data intelligence tools to Emakina's retail clients and brands, served by the group's +1,000 experts in 3 continents.

All Emakina Group 's agencies will help clients by leveraging Akeneo's tools to boost customer experiences across sales channels, including e-commerce, mobile, print, and retail. Akeneo is a global provider of leading PXM solutions for merchants and brands, with well over 60,000 installations worldwide. Today, more than 300 enterprise customers, including Midland Scientific, Fossil, Auchan and Shop.com, already benefit from Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM platform.

In January 2020, Emakina and Akeneo joined forces in the Gulf region to create a series of seamless and rewarding online consumer experiences for major players, active in retail, sports gear and beauty sectors. The competitive advantage created by these projects is remarkable: clients gain a single centralized hub to collect and enrich product information, efficiently manage their product catalog, and distribute the information consistently across all their sales and e-commerce channels.

The expanded group-level partnership will drive even greater value for customers, with more experts participating in training sessions and certifications, and will also open the door to shared marketing initiatives.

"This global partnership with Akeneo is a logical next step after the success of our previous joint projects," said Priya Sonn, Director of Global Strategic Alliances at Emakina. "I'm very pleased we now can bring the power of this world-class PXM to all our B2C and B2B brand and retail clients across the Emakina Group."

Scott Rogers, Vice President Channel and Alliances at Akeneo added: "We share Emakina's passion for building high-performance omnichannel experiences. Our growing partnership is excellent news for marketers, retailers, brands, and e-commerce managers, looking for higher e-commerce impact, stronger relationships with their suppliers and fluent sales data management."

About Emakina

Emakina Group (ALEMK) is a leading independent digital agency group with global reach.

Over 1,000 technology and marketing experts in 16 countries work in concert with their clients to grow their business and brand value. Together, they gain the necessary user insights to develop highly effective strategies and creations. These include cutting-edge applications, websites, e-commerce projects, impactful content and campaigns. Emakina Group is listed on Euronext Growth Brussels (ISIN BE0003843605) and reported sales of EUR 96,6 million in 2019.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Midland Scientific, Air Liquide, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, contact hello@akeneo.com.

